North Missouri teen killed after being thrown from car in overnight crash

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A teenager from north Missouri has died after a single-car crash in Macon County Sunday morning.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 2:30 a.m., three teenagers were in a Chevrolet Impala on Missouri Highway 3 when their car left the road and overturned, throwing one of the teenagers out.

The driver of the car was a 16-year-old from Bevier, Missouri, an 18-year-old from Macon, Missouri, and the 15-year-old, also from Bevier, who was thrown and died. The two other teenagers were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

The crash report states none of the boys were wearing a seatbelt.

