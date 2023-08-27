Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man is shot after a reported robbery in west Springfield early Sunday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, it happened in the 4200 block of W Chestnut Expressway a little before 2 a.m.

Officials say that witnesses have told officers a man was robbed, and that the thief ran away and started shooting. That’s when the gunfire hit a bystander.

Police tell us the man who was hit was taken to the hospital, and is expected to be okay.

So far, no arrests have been made. Officials also say that investigators are still working to verify that a robbery actually happened.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.