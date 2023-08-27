Wheeler strikes out 10, Phillies hit three homers in win over Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, right, watches his three-run home run as St. Louis...
Philadelphia Phillies' Brandon Marsh, right, watches his three-run home run as St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, left, looks on during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 10 while pitching into the eighth inning, and Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos and Brandon Marsh all went deep as the Philadelphia Phillies set a club record for home runs in a month and beat the St. Louis Cardinals 12-1 on Saturday night.

Bryce Harper doubled among his three hits and drove in two runs for the defending NL champion Phillies, who are in first place in the wild-card standings. Philadelphia’s 48 home runs in August topped the 46 they hit in September 2019.

Wheeler (10-6) allowed just one run and three hits and walked none. He reached double-digit strikeouts for the 20th time in his career and fourth this season. He was in a groove before a lengthy layoff as Philadelphia scored seven runs in the seventh. Manager Rob Thomson lifted the right-hander after he gave up Tyler O’Neill’s single leading off the eighth.

Luken Baker homered for St. Louis, which has lost eight of 10.

Wheeler struck out six of the first seven Cardinals before Baker’s drive to left field in the third put St. Louis ahead 1-0. It was the first career home run for Baker, who was leading all of minor league baseball with 33 homers when he was promoted from Triple-A Memphis on Aug. 12.

Wheeler was masterful the rest of the way, allowing only Tommy Edman’s infield single later in the third before O’Neill’s hit.

The Phillies went ahead with two runs in the bottom of the third against Dakota Hudson (5-1), including the first of Harper’s two RBI singles that made it 2-1. Stott led off the fourth with his 13th homer to tie the franchise mark for homers in a month.

Hudson gave up five runs and six hits with five walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Philadelphia scored seven runs on six hits in the seventh, including three-run homers by Castellanos and Marsh.

FORE!

Stott won a pregame closest-to-the pin contest to gain first choice of pick in the club’s fantasy football draft. The Phillies set up a turf mat at home plate and put a golf flag in center field.

REMEMBERING COMMISH

The Phillies placed a vase of roses in the press box seat normally occupied by longtime Cardinals beat writer Rick “The Commish” Hummel, who died this spring.

DEE-FENSE

Cardinals left fielder O’Neill made a stellar, diving catch on J.T. Realmuto’s fourth-inning liner.

MARSH MASHING

Marsh extended his hitting streak to a career-best nine consecutive games with a third-inning single. He is batting .500 (12 for 24) over the stretch.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 3B Nolan Arenado was not in the lineup on Saturday after leaving Friday’s game in the seventh inning with lower back tightness.

UP NEXT

Cardinals LHP Drew Rom (0-1, 14.73) opposes Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (11-8, 4.49) in the finale of the three-game series on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calmer & milder weather returns!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A nice drop in temperatures & humidity moving in!
Police responded to the Penleigh Apartments Friday morning.
Police arrest man accused of stabbing his mother in Branson, Mo.
City Utilities outage
More than 800 City Utilities customers without power in southwest Springfield
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
Ozarks Sports Zone
Friday Night Football: Check out scores, highlights from Week 1

Latest News

O-Zone: Central 34, Clever 6
O-Zone: Central 34, Clever 6
O-Zone: Rogersville's Darnell brings the energy in his 54th year of coaching
O-Zone: Rogersville's Darnell brings the energy in his 54th year of coaching
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs past Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Deshaun Watson leads the Browns to a pair of TDs in a 33-32 preseason loss to the Chiefs
O-Zone: Joplin 35, Branson 14
O-Zone: Joplin 35, Branson 14