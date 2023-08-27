Woman from Sunrise beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

(MSHP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Sunrise Beach died after a boat crash near a dock at Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night.

According to a crash report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, it happened at the 24-mile mark of the main channel just before 8 p.m.

Troopers say the boat was too close to the docks when it hit a large wake and then hit a breakwater. A breakwater is a built-in barrier in a body of water that protects a coast or harbor from waves, tides, and currents.

Nicolette McKenna, 44, was killed in the crash. Two passengers and the boat driver were taken to a local hospital for injuries. Troopers say no one on the boat was wearing a life jacket.

The driver of the boat was arrested on charges of boating while intoxicated, causing the death of another person, and careless and imprudent operation.

