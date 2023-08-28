$100,000 scratcher ticket bought at Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” ticket.

The player purchased the ticket at the Walmart, 444 W. Grand St., in Springfield. The prize was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s Springfield regional office on July 31.

The win marks the fourth time a player has won one of the game’s top prizes since sales began on March 27. Over $4.3 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including one additional top prize of $100,000.

In FY22, players in Greene County won more than $48.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $20.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

