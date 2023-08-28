$100,000 scratcher ticket bought at Springfield Walmart

A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” ticket.
A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” ticket.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” ticket.

The player purchased the ticket at the Walmart, 444 W. Grand St., in Springfield. The prize was claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s Springfield regional office on July 31.

The win marks the fourth time a player has won one of the game’s top prizes since sales began on March 27. Over $4.3 million in prizes remain unclaimed in the game, including one additional top prize of $100,000.

In FY22, players in Greene County won more than $48.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $20.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Aurora man killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

Greene County Commission adopts property tax relief for social security retirees
NEW LAWS: See the list of laws into effect Monday in Missouri
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
KY3's Savannah Harrison reports.
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday