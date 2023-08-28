17-year-old honored after saving his father’s life in Brookline, Mo.

BROOKLINE, Mo. (KY3) -The importance of knowing CPR is not lost on 17-year-old Cooper Tolbert after he was honored after coming to the rescue to save his father’s life.

His father went into cardiac arrest, and while awaiting first responders, the teen performed CPR to keep his father alive.

“My dad just looked at me in my eyes, and he said, ‘I love you.’ And after he said I love you to me and my mom. And he told the girls, he said, ‘let them know I love them,’” said Tolbert. “And then after that, he coded it, and his face just got blue, he started filling up with air. And so I immediately drag him down onto the floor. And I started to administer CPR.”

Without any formal training, first responders say the quick-thinking teen gave high enough quality CPR to keep his father alive against near insurmountable odds.

“So if you sustain a cardiac arrest, and that is outside of the hospital, it’s called an OHCA out of hospital cardiac arrest, you only will survive nine 10% of the time, 10% of the time,” said Brookline Fire’s Medical Captain Kyler Faxon.

Faxon says it’s not only significant that Gary survived, but that he left the hospital on his own.

“So with cardiac arrest, in this case, it’s just amazing,” said Faxon. “It’s exhilarating to see a person be able to be discharged and walking again and meet them. It’s just, it just makes your heart pound.”

Tolbert says the whole ceremony was a surprise to him.

“They said we want to do something on Saturday, they wouldn’t tell me what well, then eventually, they told me we’re gonna go just go meet the paramedics that helped save my life. And we’re just gonna, they want to say hi to you, they want to meet you,” said Tolbert. “It was just a big ceremony and the awesome thing.”

A ceremony and recognition that Cooper says he doesn’t deserve.

“I don’t want this recognition necessarily, you know, I don’t deserve it,” said Tolbert. I didn’t do anything. The Lord saved his life. The Lord wasn’t done with him yet. But I’m grateful”

His father is also grateful and says his son is a hero.

“To know that he saved my life,” said Gary Tolbert. I wouldn’t be here for them, they would have been living life without me. He turned 17. Three weeks after that. my other daughter got married on July 4. I wouldn’t have been there for any of that.”

For more information on where and when to get CPR certified visit the Red Cross’s website at this link.

