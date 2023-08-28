Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An alligator was captured in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, August 26.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the alligator was caught in the backyard of a home in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle. A communications officer responded and took the alligator.

Officers are looking for its owner.

Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Police say they will hold the alligator for a period time while they try to find the owner.

They say owning a reptile in the city is common and they only need to be registered with the local law enforcement agency if the reptile is more than 8 feet long.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two men killed in double-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Authorities investigate drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Crash generic
Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash in Arkansas after suffering a medical condition
Cooper Tolbert honored after successfully performing CPR on his father, saving his life
17-year-old honored after saving his father’s life in Brookline, Mo.
Marijuana sales are rising in Arkansas, with the state already seeing $164 million in 2023.
Arkansas marijuana sales reach $164 million so far in 2023
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
SNL’s Heidi Gardner, Kelce’s mother to take part in Kansas City Chiefs ‘World Largest Tailgate’ before NFL kickoff game