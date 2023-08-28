Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash in Arkansas after suffering a medical condition

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A man from Aurora, Missouri, has died after a single-motorcycle crash Friday morning.

According to the Arkansas State Police, around 11:30 a.m. Friday, 52-year-old Brian Gustin and his female passenger were riding south on I-49 near Chester, Arkansas.

The crash happened when Gustin suffered an unknown medical condition and lost consciousness. The motorcycle went off the road and hit several small trees as it rolled down a concrete ditch.

Both Gustin and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The bike rolled south for 758 feet from the time it left the road before it came to a stop.

The woman was taken to a hospital in Fort Smith.

