Authorities investigate drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.
The incident happened at a boat ramp in Sunrise Beach. Investigators say the truck with the boat ended up in the water. A woman inside the truck became trapped in the water. Divers recovered her body.
Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.
