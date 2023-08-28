Authorities investigate drowning at Lake of the Ozarks

Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
By KY3 Staff and Marina Silva
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident happened at a boat ramp in Sunrise Beach. Investigators say the truck with the boat ended up in the water. A woman inside the truck became trapped in the water. Divers recovered her body.

Investigators have not released the victim’s identity.

