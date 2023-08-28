City of Branson, Mo., inks partnership becoming official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson city leaders and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a contract declaring Branson and the Lakes Area as “The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

As part of the partnership, Branson and the Lakes Area will receive a mix of experiential and digital activation assets, including an annual in-market season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities, plus signage in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Branson will have a major presence around the club’s NFL Draft coverage and fan events, including serving as the presenting partner of the annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest, participation in the club’s annual Red Friday tradition, gameday activation space in the Ford Tailgate District and will serve as the presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program, honoring public servants and frontline workers serving their communities.

“We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard.”

Coming off a record-breaking year for visitors in 2022, Branson is within a day’s drive for approximately one-third of the country’s population. About 10 million people visit Branson annually, bringing a mix of all ages to the area and offering an impressive variety of family entertainment and outdoor beauty.

