City of Branson, Mo., inks partnership becoming official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs

Branson city leaders and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a contract declaring...
Branson city leaders and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a contract declaring Branson and the Lakes Area as “The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Branson city leaders and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a contract declaring Branson and the Lakes Area as “The Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

As part of the partnership, Branson and the Lakes Area will receive a mix of experiential and digital activation assets, including an annual in-market season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities, plus signage in GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Branson will have a major presence around the club’s NFL Draft coverage and fan events, including serving as the presenting partner of the annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest, participation in the club’s annual Red Friday tradition, gameday activation space in the Ford Tailgate District and will serve as the presenting partner of the Hometown Hero program, honoring public servants and frontline workers serving their communities.

“We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. “Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard.”

Coming off a record-breaking year for visitors in 2022, Branson is within a day’s drive for approximately one-third of the country’s population. About 10 million people visit Branson annually, bringing a mix of all ages to the area and offering an impressive variety of family entertainment and outdoor beauty.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Aurora man killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

Prosecutors charged Gerald A. Garthoeffner with a charge of DWI, resulting in serious physical...
Police arrest man wanted in deadly drunken driving crash in Rolla, Mo.
A week ago, temperatures were in the upper 90s with a heat index over 120°! Today, highs will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ending August much cooler
Pleasant temperatures for now!
Pleasant temperatures for now!
KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff for Arkansas’ season opener moved up because of the heat