Greene County Commission adopts property tax relief for social security retirees

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Greene County Commission formally adopted property tax relief for some seniors allowed by the passage of Senate Bill (SB) 190 on Monday, August 28. The implementation of the bill will likely happen in 2024.

The bill’s intent is to help senior citizens save money on their property taxes by freezing the tax rate permanently. However, due to the very broad language in the bill and the absence of clarity or direction, the commission is working with other county officials to develop answers where the law is silent or vague.

For example, there is no age specifically stated in the bill, and not every senior will qualify. To be eligible for Social Security retirement, citizens must pay into the system, which excludes some professions like teachers, ministers, civil servants, railroad retirement, etc.

Additionally, counties will need to obtain social security eligibility information in order to freeze the tax. The law is unclear as to what date the freeze should be effective once eligibility is even determined.

This is not decided by the county commission; rather, by the law as it was written. The commission must follow it as written until any ambiguity is cleared up in future legislative sessions or the courts issue rulings in lawsuits.

Greene County Collector Allen Icet has been appointed chair of a statewide task force that is already beginning work on possible solutions. Several counties have asked for Gov. Parson to call a special session in September of 2023 to provide further clarity. It is unlikely this law will be implemented before 2023 county tax bills are mailed out in November.

“The Commission has acted on day one as it is allowed to act to provide tax relief to some seniors,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon. “It will be implemented as soon as practically possible given statutory mandates. My hope is that further clarity will be provided soon.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.