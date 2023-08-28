Leigh’s Lost and Found: Hound puppy found with a harness on in Springfield park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for the owner of an energetic puppy that got loose in a Springfield park.

Animal control does believe this Hound puppy has an owner since he was found with a harness on him.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the harness didn’t fit properly but someone obviously put it on the dog. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a tag or microchip.

They think he’s about six to eight months old and hasn’t been fixed. Someone found him at the entrance of Sanford Park off Franklin, south of Battlefield Road. That was back on August 16th.

If you recognize this puppy, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their facebook page to see pictures of all the animals currently at the shelter.

