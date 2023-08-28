Leigh’s Lost and Found: Hound puppy found with a harness on in Springfield park

This Hound mix puppy was found by Sanford Park on August 16th
This Hound mix puppy was found by Sanford Park on August 16th(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we’re looking for the owner of an energetic puppy that got loose in a Springfield park.

Animal control does believe this Hound puppy has an owner since he was found with a harness on him.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says the harness didn’t fit properly but someone obviously put it on the dog. Unfortunately, he didn’t have a tag or microchip.

They think he’s about six to eight months old and hasn’t been fixed. Someone found him at the entrance of Sanford Park off Franklin, south of Battlefield Road. That was back on August 16th.

If you recognize this puppy, call animal control at 417-833-3592. You can also visit their facebook page to see pictures of all the animals currently at the shelter.

You can also post any lost or found animal on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

Animal control
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Aurora man killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

KJ Jefferson/Arkansas Razorbacks
Kickoff for Arkansas’ season opener moved up because of the heat
Prosecutors charged a Branson man accused of stabbing his mother.
Prosecutors charge Branson, Mo., man accsued of stabbing his mother
Dakota Woodward/Taney County Jail
Prosecutors charge Branson, Mo., man accsued of stabbing his mother
A Missouri Lottery Scratchers player uncovered a $100,000 prize on a “Whole Lotta $500s” ticket.
$100,000 scratcher ticket bought at Springfield Walmart