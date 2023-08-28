Missouri Task Force 1 deploys to Florida while continuing work in Hawaii

Missouri Task Force 1 will be department Saturday night for southeast Kentucky.
Missouri Task Force 1 will be department Saturday night for southeast Kentucky.(Boone County Fire Protection District)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Members of the Kansas City Fire Department are on their way to Florida to help the state prepare for hurricane Idalia.

Missouri Task Force 1 announced the deployment Monday afternoon. KCFD Battalion Chief Aaron Eastland and Captain Ben Schloegel are part of the deployment. The firefighters are two of eight members of the Kansas City Fire Department who are part of the Missouri Task Force.

Other members of Missouri Task Force 1 remain in Hawaii, helping Maui with search and recovery efforts.

Cathy Schiltz is a Canine Search Specialist in Urban Search and Rescue with Missouri Task Force One. She and K9 Matty are working together to help give families of victims peace.

ALSO READ: Remains of Kansas City man, missing since 2020, identified

“I’m not sure you can really compare any two deployments. In the last 26 years they’ve all been totally different. From 9/11 through all the hurricanes, there’s no two alike,” Schlitz said in a video Missouri Task Force One posted on Facebook.

Missouri Task Force 1 hasn’t said exactly how long either deployment will last. While on the ground in each state Missouri Task Force 1 members are working under FEMA.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
A rare supermoon returns to the Ozarks Wednesday
Part of Commemorative Air Force show that also offers rides on some of the aircraft including...
Vintage World War II aircraft spending Labor Day weekend at Springfield-Branson National Airport
Julia Williams holds a sign in counterprotest during a rally in favor of a ban on...
Transgender Missourians, their families targeted by new state law
KY3's Joe McLean reports.
Transgender Missourians, their families targeted by new state law