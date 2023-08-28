Oliver Anthony says song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ has been weaponized after Republican debate

Singer Oliver Anthony says his viral song "Rich Men North of Richmond" has become politically weaponized. (Source: CNN, YouTube/Oliver Anthony Music)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Singer Oliver Anthony says his viral song “Rich Men North of Richmond” has become politically weaponized.

It was played at the first Republican presidential debate last week.

In it, Anthony sings about the struggles of the working class. The song has been embraced by conservatives.

However, in a video uploaded on Friday, Anthony says the song doesn’t support either party.

“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this. I’m disappointed to see, like, it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me, like I’m one of them,” Anthony said. “It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like that we’re trying to present the same message.”

Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who was one of the debate’s moderators, says the network had approval to air the song during the debate.

As far as his own political beliefs, Anthony says he sits “pretty dead center” and finds fault with leaders on both sides of the aisle.

The song has racked up millions of views on social media and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Anthony the first-ever artist to debut atop the list with no prior chart history in any form.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden says action needed against ‘hate-fueled violence’ after racist shooting in Florida
A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville shootings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
The month of August will wrap up with a supermoon – the third of four of the year.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week above the Ozarks
A week ago, temperatures were in the upper 90s with a heat index over 120°! Today, highs will...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Ahhhhhhh
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Police say eight arrested after weekend fights in downtown Springfield