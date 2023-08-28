Police arrest man wanted in deadly drunken driving crash in Rolla, Mo.

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man wanted in a deadly drunken driving crash in Rolla.

Prosecutors charged Gerald A. Garthoeffner with a charge of DWI, resulting in serious physical injury.

Investigators say the incident happened on Friday in the 100 block of Bridge School Road. Investigators say Garthoeffner told them the victim dove in front of his vehicle. Based on witness statements and security footage, investigators say the incident started with a verbal altercation. They say he backed out of the parking lot and hit the woman.

The victim later died from her injuries at a Columbia hospital.

Officers say they smelled a small odor of intoxicants on his breath. They also say Garthoeffner’s eyes appeared to be watery and bloodshot. Investigators did not release his blood alcohol level.

