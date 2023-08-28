Police say eight arrested after weekend fights in downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has shared new details on several fights that occurred Sunday morning in downtown Springfield.

Police say around 1:23 a.m., officers were patrolling downtown and responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Patton Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found hundreds of people leaving the Zan Nightclub and found two 27-year-old men in an argument. One of the men showed a gun and was disarmed by the officers. Both men were arrested by police.

According to the news release, as officers were trying to diffuse the fight, a crowd circled, and some people started throwing glass bottles at them. Two more men, a 31-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested after a brief struggle.

Police say officers from several surrounding departments responded to assist as more fights continued to break out. One person also broke a window on a police vehicle and fled the scene.

According to SPD, an uninvolved person in the fights had a medical emergency in a nearby parking lot. Officers kept telling people to clear the area, but two 21-year-old women and a 25-year-old man refused to leave and were arrested.

A 30-year-old man also began dancing on the hood of a patrol car and was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

