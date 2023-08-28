Police say eight arrested after weekend fights in downtown Springfield

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has shared new details on several fights that occurred Sunday morning in downtown Springfield.

Police say around 1:23 a.m., officers were patrolling downtown and responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Patton Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found hundreds of people leaving the Zan Nightclub and found two 27-year-old men in an argument. One of the men showed a gun and was disarmed by the officers. Both men were arrested by police.

According to the news release, as officers were trying to diffuse the fight, a crowd circled, and some people started throwing glass bottles at them. Two more men, a 31-year-old and a 19-year-old, were arrested after a brief struggle.

Police say officers from several surrounding departments responded to assist as more fights continued to break out. One person also broke a window on a police vehicle and fled the scene.

According to SPD, an uninvolved person in the fights had a medical emergency in a nearby parking lot. Officers kept telling people to clear the area, but two 21-year-old women and a 25-year-old man refused to leave and were arrested.

A 30-year-old man also began dancing on the hood of a patrol car and was taken into custody by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

