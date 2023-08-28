Prosecutors charge Branson, Mo., man accsued of stabbing his mother

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a Branson man accused of stabbing his mother.

Dakota Woodward faces charges of domestic assault, harassment, and resisting arrest charges.  

Investigators say Woodward turned angry after experiencing an episode of psychosis and threatened to kill her Friday morning. Investigators say he became enraged after suspecting his mother was talking with a former prison associate.  

Woodward’s mother did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested Woodward in nearby woods outside of his property.

Prosecutors charged a Branson man accused of stabbing his mother.
