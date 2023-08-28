Prosecutors charge Branson, Mo., man accsued of stabbing his mother

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Prosecutors charged a Branson man accused of stabbing his mother.

Dakota Woodward faces charges of domestic assault, harassment, and resisting arrest charges.

Investigators say Woodward turned angry after experiencing an episode of psychosis and threatened to kill her Friday morning. Investigators say he became enraged after suspecting his mother was talking with a former prison associate.

Woodward’s mother did not suffer serious injuries.

Police arrested Woodward in nearby woods outside of his property.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.