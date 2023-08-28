Queen of Clean: Removing oil and grease stains
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You dripped some of that juicy hamburger on yourself or some olive oil. Here’s what to do.
How to:
- 1. Oil-based stains are tough to eliminate from clothing.
- 2. Remove the oil or grease by treating it with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap.
- 3. Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so.
- 4. Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone.
- 5. If not, work in an oil-based soap like Castile bar soap or Zote soap. The soap’s oils will help break down and remove the oil stain.
- 6. Rinse again and air dry.
- 7. Still have a stain? Mix two parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn in a small dish.
- 8. Apply to the oil stain and work it in well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual.
- 9. Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone.
Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out before drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.
