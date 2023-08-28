Queen of Clean: Removing oil and grease stains

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You dripped some of that juicy hamburger on yourself or some olive oil. Here’s what to do.

How to:

  • 1. Oil-based stains are tough to eliminate from clothing.
  • 2. Remove the oil or grease by treating it with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap.
  • 3. Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so.
  • 4. Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone.
  • 5. If not, work in an oil-based soap like Castile bar soap or Zote soap. The soap’s oils will help break down and remove the oil stain.
  • 6. Rinse again and air dry.
  • 7. Still have a stain? Mix two parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn in a small dish.
  • 8. Apply to the oil stain and work it in well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual.
  • 9. Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone.

Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out before drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.

For more information, go to QueenOfClean.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two men killed in double-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

You dripped some of that juicy hamburger on yourself or some olive oil. Here’s what to do.
Queen of Clean: Removing oil and grease stains
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two men killed in double-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Branson city leaders and Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan signed a contract declaring...
City of Branson, Mo., inks partnership becoming official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs
Prosecutors charged Gerald A. Garthoeffner with a charge of DWI, resulting in serious physical...
Police arrest man wanted in deadly drunken driving crash in Rolla, Mo.