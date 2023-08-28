Shark spotted on river shore, wildlife experts say

Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.
Officials say salmon sharks can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (Gray News) – Wildlife officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game received several reports that a shark had washed up on the shores of the Salmon River.

Officials said the fish appears to be a salmon shark, which are named for feeding on salmon.

They can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh almost 1,000 pounds.

Experts believe the shark was dropped on the river’s shore as a joke.

They said the bull shark is the only known species that can live in freshwater and no sharks have been seen swimming in the river.

“Rest assured, we have no sharks swimming around in Idaho,” Clearwater Region fisheries manager Joe Dupont wrote.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, salmon sharks are found from Korea and Japan to the Okhotsk and Bering Seas, and the Gulf of Alaska to central Baja California.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Aurora man killed in two-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio...
Biden and Harris will meet with King’s family on 60th anniversary of the March on Washington
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file bankruptcy, according to a report in the Wall Street...
Rite Aid preparing bankruptcy filing to avoid opioid lawsuits, report says
Greene County Commission adopts property tax relief for social security retirees