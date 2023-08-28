SNL’s Heidi Gardner, Kelce’s mother to take part in Kansas City Chiefs ‘World Largest Tailgate’ before NFL kickoff game

FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL...
FILE - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns play during the first half of an NFL football game at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt says the team prefers to renovate Arrowhead Stadium rather than build a new stadium. But that will depend on a number of studies that are examining the structural integrity of a building celebrating its opening 50 years ago this season. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner will be among several entertainers expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month.

The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, the team announced Monday. The event will be held live outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Along with Gardner’s appearances during segments, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Chiefs Kingdom is wherever you are, and the World’s Largest Tailgate is one way we can unite people in Kansas City, around the country and throughout the world around the fact that NFL football is back in a big way,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. The virtual seats can be reserved online.

Donovan said the Chiefs are proud of their team and tailgate culture with the hopes of creating a “unique music and entertainment experience.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two men killed in double-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Woman from Sunrise Beach killed in boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday
Shooting investigation underway after man shot in west Springfield

Latest News

O-Zone: Missouri State captains discuss upcoming Kansas game
O-Zone: Missouri State captains discuss upcoming Kansas game
O-Zone: Ryan Beard discusses upcoming Kansas game
O-ZONE: Ryan Beard discusses upcoming Kansas game
O-Zone: Fair Grove 38, Mountain Grove 0
O-Zone: Fair Grove 38, Mountain Grove 0
O-Zone: Evangel 17, Kansas Wesleyan 7
O-Zone: Evangel 17, Kansas Wesleyan 7