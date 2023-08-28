Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Springfield were chasing an Affordable Towing tow truck throughout Springfield Monday afternoon.

According to Affordable Towing, the truck was taken without the consent of the company from their Florida Street location.

It was not one of the tainted trucks that had landed previous owner Dennis Cleveland in jail.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

