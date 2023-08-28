Springfield’s Victim Center speaks on Missouri getting hundreds of thousands of dollars toward sexual assault services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Department of Justice recently announced Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) grant funding totaling $51.86 million to support victims of sexual assault. The state of Missouri received $958,000 and Arkansas received $850,000.

These millions of dollars goes toward providing victims of sexual assault with services in every state and the District of Columbia, as well as American Samoa, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. According to the Department’s website, this marks a significant increase of nearly 45% when compared to last year’s funding level.

Brandi Bartel is the executive director of the Victim Center in Springfield. She said although her non-profit did not apply to get those funds specifically, it’s still a huge step forward in advocating for victims of sexual assault and abuse.

She’s also worked at the Victim Center for 19 years now and said it’s important for people to understand how heavy this topic is.

“The impact of sexual violence is profound. It has a long-term impact on not only the psychological well-being of victims but also can have long-term physical health impacts on victims and can interfere with their feeling of safety and security,” Bartel said. “It often disrupts the plans that they’ve had for their lives, so it’s very typical for us to see victims exit the workforce perhaps they’ve dropped out of school...they’re living in fear,” Bartel said.

She said local non-profits like the Victim Center aim to bring light to those living in fear. Bartel also said no amount of money can completely fix the problem.

“We hope that these types of funding streams will go a long way toward moving forward and keeping pace with the rising cost of doing business, but this is not by any way, shape, or form going to be an end-all, be-all solution to all the needs that we have.”

There’s more information about the grant funding on the U.S. Department of Justice’s website. You can also find resources at the Victim Center here. The National Sexual Assault Hotline is 1-800-656-4673.

