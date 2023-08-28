Two men killed in double-motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have died after a two-motorcycle crash Sunday around midday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, around 11:25 a.m., 59-year-old Jessie Ray, and a woman were riding a Suzuki motorcycle west on a county road intersection on Highway 13 near the Pilot Travel Center.

The crash occurred when Ray failed to yield to another motorcycle heading north on Highway 13, driven by 60-year-old Ronald Wallace from Bolivar. After the collision, both motorcycles went off the roadway, and all three people were thrown off the motorcycles.

Ray died at the scene, and the woman and Wallace were taken by separate helicopters to hospitals in Springfield in serious condition. Wallace later died early Monday morning.

Authorities say Ray and his passenger were wearing helmets, and it is unknown if Wallace was wearing a helmet.

This marks MSHP Troop D’s 95th and 96th fatal crash of 2023.

You dripped some of that juicy hamburger on yourself or some olive oil. Here's what to do.
