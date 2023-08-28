Vintage World War II aircraft spending Labor Day weekend at Springfield-Branson National Airport

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re in the mood for some “hands-on history” during the holiday weekend you might want to head on out to the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

From Wednesday, August 30 through Labor Day September 4, the AirPower History Tour will be bringing the sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation to those who attend. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

It was a beautiful sight on Monday to see the World War II era B-29 named “FIFI” land at Springfield-Branson National Airport in preparation for the event that’s sponsored by a non-profit organization known as the Commemorative Air Force.

“This particular aircraft (the B-29 “FIFI”) was delivered to the Army Air Corps in the spring of 1945,” said Jacques Robitaille, the Tour Media Liaison for the Commemorative Air Force. “The war ended that August so it never went overseas. It was used as a trainer and various other purposes before it was finally decommissioned in the late 1950′s. It sat in the desert for a number of years before a gentleman came along to get it restored and flying again.”

And while “FIFI” never saw any overseas action, it does represent the eventual development of Allied air superiority that made a huge difference in the outcome of the war. The first B-29′s were put into service in 1942 and designed specifically for high-altitude strategic bombing with remote machine gun turrets.

“The B-29 was the largest and most technically advanced aircraft in the war,” Robitaille explained. “But its claim to fame, if you will, is that it was the type of aircraft that dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.”

To step inside a B-29 is certainly a step into history.

But you might just get a science fiction vibe as well.

“You’ve got a little Star Wars thing going on because George Lucas took his inspiration for the Millennium Falcon from the inside of a B-29,” Robitaille pointed out.

A B-24 bomber dubbed “Diamond Lil” will also be at the show as will other vintage planes including a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter” will also be arriving on Thursday.

The aircraft will be staged near the Expedia office complex at the Springfield-Branson National Airport, 5000 West Kearney St., Springfield, MO 65803. Visitors should park in the south end of the Expedia parking lot. The event will be open to the public Wednesday through Monday, August 30 – September 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Access to the ramp where the warbirds are parked is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.

The T-6 and the PT-13 will be offering rides each day. The P-51 will be offering rides beginning on Friday. The B-29 flies on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9:00 a.m., and on Saturday, Sunday and Monday when the aircraft are done flying. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.

The Commemorative Air Force is made up of all volunteers spending their own money to restore and keep their planes running.

“Our purpose is to honor, educate and inspire,” Robitaille explained. “It’s to honor the men who flew them and the women who built them. It’s to educate the general public on what the aircraft’s role was in the war in securing our freedoms and to inspire young people to pursue careers in aviation.”

Seeing the aircraft that dates back to the early part of the previous century is certain like going into a living museum.

“For a lot of people it can be very emotional,” Robitaille explained. “A lot of folks come out here because they have a connection with the aircraft. They have a father or grandfather who flew them. It’s almost like a cathartic experience for a lot of them. Some of the folks are history buffs and they’re just amazed by the size of these aircraft and their complexity.”

With the plane’s limited seating and only a certain number of flights available each day, the chances are not everyone will get to take a ride and the B-29 is usually the one that sells out first.

So for those of us who won’t get the chance, what is it like to ride on the Superfortress?

“It’s loud, it shakes, it’s smelly,” Robitaille said. “And it’s awesome!”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.