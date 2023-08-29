2 students evaluated following a school bus crash in Lebanon, Mo.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors are evaluating two students following a school bus crash on Tuesday in Lebanon.

Officers responded to the crash at Pierce and Jackson. School district leaders say a vehicle ran a stop sign, crashing into the bus.

District leaders report no serious injuries in the crash.

