Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the standout players for the Chiefs in preseason play has a new home.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday they had traded for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette in exchange for conditional 2025 seventh-round picks.

Smith-Marsette caught nine receptions for 195 yards and hauled in two touchdowns during the three preseason games with the Chiefs.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021 as a fifth-round pick in 2021, he was added to the Chiefs practice squad in October.

ALSO READ: ‘You can’t make this stuff up’: Chiefs stars featured in 2023 NFL ad campaign

The trade comes as the Chiefs prepare to trim their rosters to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.

The crowded Chiefs wide receiving corps is expected to feature Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Rashee Rice, Justyn Ross, Skyy Moore, Richie James and Kadarius Toney.

The first game kicks off at 7:20 p.m. against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7.

ALSO READ: Kansas City Chiefs invite fans to ‘World’s Largest Tailgate’

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

FILE — Garth Brooks will hold a press conference at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 29.
WATCH: Garth Brooks makes ‘major announcement’ at Kauffman Stadium
Missouri marijuana microbusinesses selected for licenses in statewide lottery
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19
MOBERLY, Mo. -- Town's Chamber of Commerce hopes to use AI to develop and track tourism.
Missouri town plans to use AI to attract, keep tourists
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator reunited with owner after it was captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood