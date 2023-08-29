Fire breaks out at recycling center in Tennessee

On Monday, Cocke County dispatch officials said crews were fighting a fire at a warehouse on Highway 25E.
By Carissa Simpson and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Crews were fighting a fire at a recycling center in Newport, Tennessee, on Monday.

Jefferson Cocke County Utility District officials reported that the fire started at about 8 p.m. at a warehouse off Highway 25 East. The business, Scott Recycling, is listed at that address.

Gas companies cut the gas lines to avoid any explosions.

Cocke County Sheriff CJ Ball said the building is a total loss, but there were no injuries reported and no indication that anyone was in the building at the time of the fire.

Several agencies are responding to help fight the flames including the Newport Fire Department, White Pine Fire Department and Dandridge Fire Department.

Ball said there is not believed to be any further risk to the public right now besides the flames.

A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.
A fire broke out at a warehouse at Scott Recylcing on 25E in Newport.(WVLT News)

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

Authorities are responding to a bus crash in Nashville Tuesday morning.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus
Convoy of Hope trucks leave Springfield Tuesday morning to help with hurricane relief in Florida
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sending hurricane relief supplies to Florida
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., bottom center, ends up on the turf as field...
Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. knocked over by fan charging field in Colorado
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman’s mystery symptoms in Australia plucked a worm from the...
Neurosurgeon plucks worm from woman's brain