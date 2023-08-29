Former Mizzou star traded by Chiefs’ divisional foe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A former Missouri Tiger star was traded just prior to the NFL’s roster cutdown deadline.

On Tuesday, as NFL teams worked to cut their rosters down to meet the 53-man roster threshold, the Denver Broncos traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Okwuegbunam was traded along with a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

According to Schefter, the Broncos planned to cut the 25-year-old tight end, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Before putting him on waivers, the Eagles reached out to the Broncos to initiate a trade.

In 26 career games in Denver, Okwuegbunam caught 54 passes for 546 yards and four touchdowns. He had seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown during the 2023 preseason.

