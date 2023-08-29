Judge sentences 1 of 2 men who pleaded guilty to woman’s death in Shannon County in 2020
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHANNON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Birch Tree, Mo., man to prison for the murder of a woman in 2020.
Investigators say Joseph Proffer pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Barbara Lynn, 77. A judge sentenced Proffer to 25 years in prison.
On April 2, 2020, investigators found Lynn dead inside a burned-down home. Proffer was one of two men arrested in the death of Lynn. The other man is Stanley Kenaga Jr., 34. Kenaga already pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges in the case.
