The Kitchen opens new affordable housing development in Springfield

The Kitchen breaks ground on new housing project for 55+ population.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Kitchen hosted a ribbon cutting for its latest affordable housing development.

Maplewood Villas, located at 550 North Duke Avenue, is a 44-unit affordable housing development designed for low-income, formerly homeless seniors and veterans. The Missouri Housing Development Commission, MHEG, CRA Investments, the city of Springfield, and the Bank of Missouri funded the project.

Maplewood Villas includes 44 two-bedroom, one-bathroom units for seniors 55 and older. All units are ground-floor accessible units. Eleven units have been set aside specifically to serve homeless Veterans. A portion of units has also been set aside for extremely low-income residents.

The development includes significant green space and a community building with a pavilion. The community building will offer a gathering space for residents, a computer lab with internet access, and office space for community case workers and partners. The Kitchen will provide an onsite case manager to support residents, connect residents with community resources, and organize events that promote community building.

Maplewood Villas is a service-enriched development to ensure residents are able to maintain their housing and will not return to homelessness. Service-enriched developments build a sense of community among residents and can improve the quality of life for older adults living on their own.

