Missouri researcher granted $6.6 million federal fund to study behavioral, social-emotional development

A top researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine received $6.6 million to...
A top researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine received $6.6 million to begin a program for childcare professionals specifically focused on children’s social and emotional development.(KY3)
By Joe McLean (KY3)
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A top researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine received $6.6 million to begin a program for childcare professionals specifically focused on children’s social and emotional development.

Starting in September, MU’s Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being will provide the training.

Dr. Laine Young-Walker leads the school’s Department of Psychiatry, overseeing the CECW. The three-hour interactive learning program will target more than 5,000 daycare and preschool childcare professionals in Missouri over the next 12 months.

“Our goal is to equip these childcare professionals with the practical skills needed to support the social and emotional behaviors that will keep children happy, decrease misbehavior, and reduce the possibility of an incident that might cause a child to be removed from a program,” Young-Walker said.

The grant funding is from the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill the Biden Administration advanced in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The training will primarily be for daycare and preschool employees, focusing on how to help children learn how to interact with others, develop complex communication skills, and healthily keep control of their emotions.

“This project is a culmination of years of work,” said Julie Allen, director of operations for the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being. “We’ve had previous grants to screen for developmental delays. This project is a natural progression to ensure children receive appropriate behavioral modeling from their caregivers to ensure their healthy development.”

The grant comes as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education works to develop how public schools will guide students in this area and what the standards should contain. The department is taking public input through Sept. 15 on how the standards should be shaped for Missouri’s K-12 classrooms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

This free event will take place at Big Spring on Wednesday, August 30 from 7:30 - 10 p.m.
Ozark Riverways to host Super Blue Moon viewing at Big Spring
The Kitchen breaks ground on new housing project for 55+ population.
The Kitchen opens new affordable housing development in Springfield
Four of our region’s leading institutions announced the creation of the Alliance for Healthcare...
SPS, Missouri State University, OTC & CoxHealth partner to create Alliance for Healthcare Education
Four of our region’s leading institutions announced the creation of the Alliance for Healthcare...
SPS, Missouri State University, OTC & CoxHealth partner to create Alliance for Healthcare eduction