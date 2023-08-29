Missouri researcher granted $6.6 million federal fund to study behavioral, social-emotional development

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A top researcher at the University of Missouri School of Medicine received $6.6 million to begin a program for childcare professionals specifically focused on children’s social and emotional development.

Starting in September, MU’s Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being will provide the training.

Dr. Laine Young-Walker leads the school’s Department of Psychiatry, overseeing the CECW. The three-hour interactive learning program will target more than 5,000 daycare and preschool childcare professionals in Missouri over the next 12 months.

“Our goal is to equip these childcare professionals with the practical skills needed to support the social and emotional behaviors that will keep children happy, decrease misbehavior, and reduce the possibility of an incident that might cause a child to be removed from a program,” Young-Walker said.

The grant funding is from the American Rescue Plan , a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill the Biden Administration advanced in response to the COVID-19 emergency.

The training will primarily be for daycare and preschool employees, focusing on how to help children learn how to interact with others, develop complex communication skills, and healthily keep control of their emotions.

“This project is a culmination of years of work,” said Julie Allen, director of operations for the Center for Excellence in Child Well-Being. “We’ve had previous grants to screen for developmental delays. This project is a natural progression to ensure children receive appropriate behavioral modeling from their caregivers to ensure their healthy development.”

The grant comes as the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education works to develop how public schools will guide students in this area and what the standards should contain. The department is taking public input through Sept. 15 on how the standards should be shaped for Missouri’s K-12 classrooms.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.