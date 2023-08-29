Mizzou preview: Looking ahead to the 2023 Tiger football season

FILE: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, talks to quarterback Brady Cook (12) during...
FILE: Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz, right, talks to quarterback Brady Cook (12) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)(Artie Walker Jr. | AP)
By Gabe Swartz and Scott Reiss
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - An experienced Missouri Tigers team is set to begin the 2023 season Thursday night at Faurot Field.

And this year’s team of Tigers will attempt to answer the question, ‘Can defense still win championships?’ In preseason interviews, various Tigers told KCTV there’s a feeling in Columbia that defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s group could be one of the best in the country.

“I feel like we can be the best defense in the country,” said linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper.

“We have an opportunity to be the best defense in the country,” echoed linebacker Chad Bailey.

Perhaps no team in the country matched Mizzou’s emotional roller coaster in 2022. For the third consecutive year under head coach Eli Drinkwitz the Tigers closed the season at -- or within a game of -- a .500 record, following a close loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl. Now, Mizzou is set to take the next step.

“We got a lot of guys with the same attitude,” said defensive lineman Darius Robinson. “We are just desperate, just trying to win at all costs.”

WATCH: MIZZOU PREVIEW: Looking ahead to the Tigers’ 2023 football season

Missouri returns the second-most starters of any team in the SEC. The Tigers bring back 13 starters from last season’s team -- eight of whom are on the defensive side of the ball.

Last season, the Tigers allowed 25.2 points per game, a mark that had them in the top half of the FBS. The group is also being endorsed by the Tigers’ offense.

“They’re the best in the country,” said running back Cody Schrader. “I personally believe that.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Missouri has seen flashes of brilliance. Now, it’s about upping the ante -- in terms of consistency and explosiveness.

“Yeah, we got some athletes,” said Robinson.

To do that, they’ll have to find an answer to their quarterback question.

Whether it’s returning starter Brady Cook, Miami (FL.) transfer Jake Garcia or redshirt freshman Sam Horn, Missouri has three quarterbacks to choose from. Drinkwitz said the man who wins the job will make it clear to his teammates.

Cook and Horn are expected to split time during Thursday’s season-opener against South Dakota. Last season, Cook completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 2,739 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 585 yards and six touchdowns, despite playing the season through a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.

“I’ve already said that multiple quarterbacks are going to play,” Drinkwitz said before his fourth season as Mizzou head coach. “You may not find out until the game, but the starter is going to reveal himself to his teammates.”

Soon enough, Mizzou fans will find out if the hype meets expectations.

“I am gonna keep saying it,” Cook said, “out of my four years here I am most excited about the team we have right now. I don’t think there’s a ceiling. It’s about execution and just getting it done.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Two motorcyclists killed in crash on State Highway 13 near Collins, Mo.
Multiple arrests are made after several fights in downtown Springfield
Multiple arrests after fights in downtown Springfield Sunday morning
New bills going into effect in Missouri on Monday

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Shane Buechele throws during the first half of an NFL preseason...
Chiefs release list of cuts as roster is trimmed to 53 players
FILE: Denver Broncos tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (85) is stopped by Kansas City Chiefs...
Former Mizzou star traded by Chiefs’ divisional foe
Garth Brooks launches Tailgate Radio from Kansas City.
Garth Brooks comes to Kansas City to launch Tailgate Radio
Jackson Mahomes on the field during halftime of an NCAA college football game between Texas...
Preliminary hearing in Jackson Mahomes’ felony case delayed because judge has COVID-19