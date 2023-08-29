New housing development up and running in Springfield offers cheaper housing for older folks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The nonprofit The Kitchen Inc. is officially opening up Maplewood Villas at a ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

The 44-unit development is located at 550 N. Duke Ave. It is the first Kitchen housing complex designed for the 55+ age group. Kitchen CEO Meleah Spencer said opening such a big housing complex in our community is a huge accomplishment, especially considering how expensive places are to rent nowadays.

“Let’s just say you were going out and looking for a one-bedroom; you’d be hard-pressed to find something less than 650 a month, and that’s on the lower end scale of things. Nothing over at our Maplewood Villas is over that amount,” Spencer said. “Having that price range of rent for our community is really important because you can’t find anything like that now.

Spencer said the Ozarks need to develop more permanent housing options is real, especially for older generations.

“If you stop and think about it: that age group 55+, they often have extended family members, and they also have grandchildren, so that’s why there are two bedrooms in there so grandkids can come over and enjoy time with grandma and grandpa.”

Spencer even said Maplewood Villas began leasing in June and is filled up already. Eleven units inside the complex are set aside for homeless veterans. Another portion of units has also been set aside for extremely low-income residents.

“They’re all two bedrooms, one bath, and they also come with washers and dryers,” Spencer said.

Governor Parson and Mayor Ken McClure will also attend the ribbon-cutting on Tuesday.

If you want to learn more about Maplewood Villas, call the development at 417-590-4277. Anyone experiencing housing insecurity can reach out to The Kitchen at 417-837-1500.

