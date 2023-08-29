A rare supermoon returns to the Ozarks Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After our bout of rain, thunderstorms, and clouds this past Saturday and Sunday, we are enjoying clearing skies and a nice drop in our temperatures.

That’s opening the door for an astronomical feat to return to the Ozarks by the middle of the week. Full moons aren’t uncommon. A supermoon and a blue moon at the same time? That’s something Dr. Mike Reed, professor of astrophysics at Missouri State University, says is harder to come by.

“We’re going to have 4 supermoons in a row this season,” Reed says. “That includes the one in late September. This will be another instance of the moon being within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. With Wednesday’s being the closest one, it’ll be at its closet around 12:30 in the afternoon.”

In fact, this occurrence so far is also called a blue moon. While this phenomenon is something that gets everyone to look up and enjoy the sky and the moon that will appear 14% bigger and 16% brighter than normal, Reed doesn’t want anyone to get too excited about seeing an actual blue moon.

“The moon won’t look blue at all for this event,” Reed says. “The term blue moon means it’s the second full moon within a month. Since we get a full moon every 29 and a half days, it doesn’t happen too much when our months are only 30 or 31 days long. With our last full moon on August 1st, it’ll happen this month.”

While Reed says viewing the moon won’t require a telescope, a small telescope can give people the chance to look at the moon more closely to see the craters and the differences between the lighter and darker terrain.

You may want the telescope handy, though, with Saturn set to make an appearance as well on Wednesday evening. Dr. Reed says Saturn is a simply wonderful planet to look at through a telescope.

Given how events like this don’t require the use of powerful telescopes, Missouri State’s Baker Observatory out in Marshfield won’t be put to use for the super blue moon.

However, the facility will host public observing nights on September 26th, October 18th, November 15th, and December 6th to let people see the planets and the stars through their equipment. Telescope or not, stargazers should look to the eastern horizon around and after sunset to enjoy the super blue moon and Saturn on Wednesday evening.

