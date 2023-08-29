Springfield City Utilities and other crews from around Missouri deploy to Florida ahead of Idalia

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Utility crews from Missouri and Arkansas are on their way to Florida ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

They’ll be ready to help if widespread power outages happen. The group includes crews from Springfield City Utilities, Nixa, Carthage, Chillicothe, Columbia, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Kennett, Macon, Odessa, Palmyra, Poplar Bluff, and Conway, Arkansas.

The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast later this week. The CU crew will wait in Jacksonville until the storm passes, then respond with Florida utility crews to restore electricity.

“The line crews have a very special bond, and they all work well together. It’s pretty much the same wires, the same type of poles. There may be some different working mechanics about how things are done, and that’s what the duty supervisors are going to do to make sure things are done the way they want done,” said Joel Alexander with CU.

In all, there will be 68 line workers heading to Florida. The mutual aid response is coordinated through MPUA’s Mutual Aid Network.

