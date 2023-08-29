Springfield Police Department says car break-ins decline 36 percent over the first-half of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department reports a decline in property taxes.

“We will attribute to, you know, the public being more aware of taking things out of their vehicle, locking their vehicle, and just taking those precautions to prevent those crimes from happening in the first place.” Cris Swaters, Springfield Police Department.

It’s just one of the reasons the Springfield Police Department believes property times involving theft from vehicles is down nearly 36% from this time last year.

“That’s usually happening in these big parking lots at parks at arena parking lots, college parking lots, apartment parking lots,” said Swaters.

Springfield police say the best way to protect yourself is to hide your items the best you can in your vehicle.

“Pack light, take what you can into the venue with you, and anything that you can’t take into the venue, conceal well if you’ve got a trunk, put your bag in the trunk,” said Swaters.

That advice works if you’re coming to Springfield for events or traveling to places like Kansas City, Columbia, or Fayetteville.

Social media is a great tool to inform your neighbors about crime in your neighborhood.

“And, of course, using those online means to post about it after you have filed that report. You know that that’s just watching out for your neighbor. That way, they know, okay, there’s somebody going around stealing stuff,” said Swaters.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.