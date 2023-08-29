Springfield’s Convoy of Hope sending hurricane relief supplies to Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Two tractor-trailers and another truck left Convoy of Hope Headquarters Tuesday morning to take supplies to Florida.

The trucks filled with food, water and cleaning items left around 7:15 a.m. They will be positioned out of the hurricane zone in order to move in quickly after the storm moves through.

Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surges and dangerous winds to Florida’s Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain.

Florida residents loaded up on sandbags and evacuated from homes in low-lying areas along the Gulf Coast to prepare for a storm that the National Hurricane Center projected could have sustained winds of up to 120 mph (193 kph). That would make it a Category 3 hurricane - a potentially big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian.

At 7 a.m. CDT Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia was about 320 miles (515 kilometers) south-southwest of Tampa, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph), the hurricane center said. Idalia was moving north at 14 mph (22 kph).

The center of Idalia is forecast to reach the Gulf Coast of Florida as “an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall on Wednesday,” and then move over the peninsula and blow through Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina on Thursday.

“Right now, the biggest hazards are storm surge,” Robbie Berg, a senior hurricane specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, said Tuesday morning. “We’re expecting a surge as much as 8 to 12 feet above normal tide levels in portions of the Big Bend area of Florida.”

Idalia is the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and authorities urged residents to wrap up storm preparation by Tuesday morning at the latest.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Associated Press writers Julie Walker in New York; Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Maryland; Cristiana Mesquita in Havana; Mike Schneider in St. Louis, Missouri; and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.