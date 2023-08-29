SPS, Missouri State University, OTC & CoxHealth partner to create Alliance for Healthcare eduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Four of our region’s leading institutions announced the creation of the Alliance for Healthcare Education.

The alliance is a collaborative approach to developing the talent to meet and exceed the region’s healthcare workforce needs for decades.

The new entity is an unprecedented partnership between CoxHealth, Missouri State University, Ozarks Technical Community College, and Springfield Public Schools. Leaders at these institutions recognize that working together can achieve more than any of them could alone.

The alliance will be the Midwest’s largest producer of health sciences professionals when the partnership is fully realized.

The joint announcement took place at Cox College, where the leaders of the four partnering institutions – Max Buetow, president and CEO of CoxHealth; Dr. Hal Higdon, chancellor of OTC; Dr. Grenita Lathan, superintendent of Springfield Public Schools; and Clif Smart, president of Missouri State University – will come together to share the news.

“The Alliance for Healthcare Education will benefit an array of stakeholders, students, the healthcare sector, and patients,” the leaders of the four institutions said in a joint statement. “This pioneering collaboration promises to improve access to training opportunities while maintaining affordability. By refining and simplifying these educational pathways, our community’s medical providers will have access to a larger pool of well-qualified professionals capable of fulfilling vital roles from administration to the operating room.

“Despite its composition as a consortium of educational institutions, the collective gains are far-reaching, for we will all inevitably engage with the health care profession at some point. This collaboration will enhance patient experience and outcomes, yielding mutual advantages for everyone involved.”

Across the country, the healthcare sector is grappling with a notable workforce challenge, and our region is no exception. Southwest Missouri is uniquely positioned for collaboration with strong educational and healthcare professionals who are accustomed to working together. The creation of the alliance will allow each institution to bring its strengths to more students than ever before.

The alliance will inspire and prepare future healthcare experts by providing unsurpassed access to the highest quality interdisciplinary education and industry experiences. Students will achieve their full professional potential through seamless pathways that support them at every stage of their careers.

Cox College will be fully integrated into the alliance as part of the change. Cox College students will complete their programs. Pending approval of the Higher Learning Commission and other accrediting organizations, over time, Cox College will transition its bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs to MSU and its associate programs to OTC.

In addition, OTC and SPS will work to establish a pathway through which high school juniors and seniors can participate in health education programs offered by OTC. These programs will allow students to simultaneously complete their high school diploma while earning an associate degree.

Ultimately, the alliance will create pipelines that allow students early access to the industry and professional opportunities. Leaders hope to attract other participants, including additional high schools, in the future. The program will use space at Cox North, where Cox College is located.

The alliance will be established as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation owned by the four parties. The alliance will be administered by a governing board comprised of the chief executive officers of the owner-participants and one or more community board members as determined by the owner-participants. Day-to-day operational decisions will be vetted and recommended by an operations council of representatives from each owner-participant.

