Tow truck driver faces charge for pursuit through Springfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tow truck driver accused of leading a police pursuit through Springfield on Monday faces a charge.

William Sipple faces a charge of resisting arrest by creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death of any person.

Investigators say the pursuit lasted more than eleven miles throughout Springfield. It began at the scene of another crash near Glenstone and I-44. Investigators say the truck hit several parked cars. Investigators used spike strips to stop the vehicle near Walnut Avenue and Kansas Expressway.

Affordable Towing said the truck was taken from its Florida Street location without the company’s consent.

