Arkansas transportation officials close Fulton County bridge after inspection

By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed a bridge in Fulton County after a routine inspection ‘revealed concerns.’

Harkle Road Creek Bridge is located on State Highway 9. State transportation officials have not released a timeframe for fixing the bridge.

State transportation officials set up a detour at Oxford onto State Highway 354/289 to Gleoncoe and U.S. Highway 412 into Salem.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

