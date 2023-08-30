Bass Pro Shops announces the closings boat factory in northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops announced the closing of its boat factory in Midway, Arkansas. For now, at least.

The company confirms manufacturing for White River Marine Group and Triton Boats will move to its newly expanded facility in Flippin. A spokesperson says it’s due to the economic conditions and rising interest rates for boat loans.

Bass Pro Shops released a statement to KY3 News:

Our Flippin manufacturing facility has been producing Ranger boats for over 55 years and backed by multiple generations of some of the best craftsmen and women in the industry.

The expansion of our plant in Flippin will allow us to return the manufacturing of Triton Boats to Flippin where they were previously built as well as expand operations to support improvements in the manufacturing of Ranger Trail custom trailers which have long been known for exceptional quality, dependability, and outstanding good looks. We have also expanded production capability and invested in new, state-of-the-art technology to build a new generation of high-performance aluminum Ranger boats.

Taking care of our people has always been a priority for us at White River Marine Group and we are deeply committed to ensuring every one of our Midway Outfitters is supported through the transition.

Re-utilizing our Midway facilities is an absolute top priority for us, and we are aggressively exploring many options. We take inspiration from our history in Bolivar, Missouri, which was temporarily closed in the downturn of 2009 and today stands as the leading pontoon production facility in America!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.