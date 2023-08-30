Branson Fire Rescue does demolition work for local business to train for structure fires

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Fire Rescue department doesn’t usually do demolition work. But on Wednesday they made an exception as about 12 firefighters tore down walls and smashed doors open at a local business called Rise Play Park which plans on opening in October after remodeling is done at its location in a business complex next door to the Big Air Trampoline Park.

“Today we’re starting to demolish walls for our children’s play park,” explained owner Sabrina King. “I work with one of the Branson firefighters and he asked if they could come and use this for training. I’m real excited for them because we have a lot of big walls and doors for them to breach. So they’re going to get some good training today.”

Interestingly, the state of Missouri does not require a minimum level of training or certifications to become a firefighter although individual fire departments can establish their own standards. Nationwide a 2016 study showed that nearly 50 percent of departments do not formally train all personnel for fighting structural fires.

Branson firefighters encounter a lot of different kinds of structure fires from trailers and homes to music theatres and amusement parks.

“When we have an opportunity like this it’s rare,” said Branson Fire Rescue Division Chief for Training and Safety Mike Novak. “When they get a chance to go through a Sheetrock wall to really see what a building is constructed of and how to go through those types of things, it’s really quality training. And that training is important because when a firefighter enters a building through a door or window, it may or may not be an exit when they leave the structure because it may be compromised by a fire or collapse. So they may need to get out through a wall.”

“I know they have some new guys on the team who haven’t really done any breaching on actual structure walls,” King added. “They said one of the things that was cool about this situation is that when they build their walls for training purposes, they already know where all the studs are and the lay-out of it. But coming into a building that’s unknown to them provides a more realistic way of doing it.”

So Branson Fire Rescue benefits by getting the training and Rise Play Park gets the demolition work needed to start its remodeling process.

“It’s way cooler to have them do the demo on the walls than me swinging a sledgehammer in there,” King said with a laugh. “And after this we can really get going to put my business in there and get rolling.”

There is also an interesting dichotomy going on here.

The new business will feature opportunities for children to act like adults.

“It’s going to be an indoor play park for kids age 0-10,“ King said. “It will have imagination play buildings like grocery stores, vet offices, pizza places, just really cool places where kids can imagine themselves in adult roles,”

Meanwhile the firefighter demolition allowed some adults to feel like children again as they got to just go around and tear stuff up.

“It puts a smile on a firefighter’s face,” Novak admitted. “People don’t usually like us doing these kind of things so when we have an opportunity like this, it’s a lot of fun. And it’s also critical to firefighter’s safety.”

If you’re sitting there thinking, “Why don’t they do that for me?”

“If any business in town is looking for some demolition and there’s an opportunity for the fire department to get some quality training with that, they can contact the fire department administration offices,” Novak said.

That number is 417-243-2790.

And let the hammer fall.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.