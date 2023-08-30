Camden County Commission hosts public meeting to discuss license plate readers

CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Commission hosted a public meeting to discuss license plate readers on public roadways.

One county leader is against it, while law enforcement thinks it could be helpful.

“It’s an issue that I brought up several months ago just to talk about it. That’s what we’re going to do tonight. We’re going to have a meeting tonight,” said Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton.

Skelton made his opinions about license plate readers known. He is not a fan, but he and the rest of the commission want to know what the rest of the people living in Camden County say.

“My big issue is the static plate readers that just sit out on a pole somewhere or even at a traffic light. All they do 24 hours a day, seven days a week, is collect data,” said Commissioner Skelton.

Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says the cameras could be useful.

“If we have a legitimate law enforcement purpose to be trying to track a vehicle, whether that’s a suspect vehicle from a homicide case, or major assault case, sexual assault, human trafficking, kidnapping cases, all of these cases, we can use that license plate recognition technology to assist us in finding the suspect and ultimately, recovering a missing person or putting someone behind bars,” said Sgt. Hines.

He says readers in Kansas City were used to locate Camden County woman Chrisma Ellis in February. She is charged in the death of Thomas Gifford.

”Without that technology that would have pointed to where that vehicle was, it may have taken several more weeks or even months to find that vehicle,” said Sgt. Hines

Commissioner Skelton still isn’t convinced.

”The other argument is that they do help find bad guys. I’m sure there are numerous times that they have absolutely worked to pick up stolen plates on cars, maybe even murder suspects, kidnapping suspects, all of these different things. I understand that... I wish that that was the only time they were turned on,” said Commissioner Skelton.

No vote has been taken.

