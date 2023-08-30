Car crashes into power pole in Nixa, Mo.; Nearly 800 customers lose power

Courtesy: White River Electric
Courtesy: White River Electric(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a car crash that led to power outages in Nixa.

It happened Wednesday morning on Rosedale Road between White Ash and Truman Boulevard. The driver does not appear to be seriously injured.

The crash knocked down a power pole. White River Electric reports around 800 customers without power.

The city expects the area to be closed for up to six hours to fix the power pole.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Affordable Towing chase
Springfield area law enforcement chase Affordable Towing tow truck throughout town
Water patrol officers with the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a drowning at the Lake...
Sunrise Beach woman dies while lowering a boat into Lake of the Ozarks
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
Picture of the Maplewood Villas sign right by the housing complex.
New housing development up and running in Springfield offers cheaper housing for 55+
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates after scoring during the...
Chiefs preseason star traded to Carolina Panthers for conditional pick swap

Latest News

Arkansas vs. Missouri battle for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy. Mizzou wins 29-27.
From Arkansas to Missouri to Petrino at Texas A&M, the SEC is loaded with new offensive play callers
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows Samuel...
Convicted rapist who escaped from Arkansas prison using jet ski in 2022 is captured, authorities say
The Arkansas Department of Transportation closed a bridge in Fulton County after a routine...
Arkansas transportation officials close Fulton County bridge after inspection
A local physician is recommending that people start their regular seasonal allergy regiment...
What’s Going Around: Seasonal allergy preparation