Car crashes into power pole in Nixa, Mo.; Nearly 800 customers lose power
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a car crash that led to power outages in Nixa.
It happened Wednesday morning on Rosedale Road between White Ash and Truman Boulevard. The driver does not appear to be seriously injured.
The crash knocked down a power pole. White River Electric reports around 800 customers without power.
The city expects the area to be closed for up to six hours to fix the power pole.
