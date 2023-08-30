Christian County Sheriff’s Office investigates death near Sparta, Mo.

NEAR SPARTA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death as a homicide in Sparta.

Deputies responded to the home late Wednesday morning. They found a victim dead. Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or motive.

KY3 News has a crew in Sparta. Watch for more updates throughout the day.

