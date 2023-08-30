Cooking with Kaitlyn: Chicken Tetrazzini
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This chicken tetrazzini recipe is so easy and perfect for a weeknight meal. If you like to meal prep, it makes great leftovers too!
Total cook time: 1 hour
Serves 6-8
Ingredients
1lbs of spaghetti
10 oz of cream of chicken soup
10 oz of cream of mushroom soup
16 oz of sour cream
½ cup of chicken broth
½ cup of butter melted
2 cups mozzarella cheese
1 chicken shredded
salt and pepper
Directions
1. Cook pasta until tender. Place to the side. (Pro tip: Cook your pasta in chicken broth to give it a little pizzaz.)
2. combine the soups, butter, chicken broth, and sour cream in a large bowl.
3. Pour the sauce and shredded chicken over the pasta and mix together.
4. Place in a casserole dish and cover with foil. Cook in the oven at 350°F for 20-30 minutes.
5. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!
