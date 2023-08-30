Cooking with Kaitlyn: Chicken Tetrazzini

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This chicken tetrazzini recipe is so easy and perfect for a weeknight meal. If you like to meal prep, it makes great leftovers too!

Total cook time: 1 hour

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

1lbs of spaghetti

10 oz of cream of chicken soup

10 oz of cream of mushroom soup

16 oz of sour cream

½ cup of chicken broth

½ cup of butter melted

2 cups mozzarella cheese

1 chicken shredded

salt and pepper

Directions

1. Cook pasta until tender. Place to the side. (Pro tip: Cook your pasta in chicken broth to give it a little pizzaz.)

2. combine the soups, butter, chicken broth, and sour cream in a large bowl.

3. Pour the sauce and shredded chicken over the pasta and mix together.

4. Place in a casserole dish and cover with foil. Cook in the oven at 350°F for 20-30 minutes.

5. Add salt and pepper to taste and enjoy!

