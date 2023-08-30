CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
Springfield police say 35-year-old Ashley Tank also has connections in Bolivar and Fair Grove.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Ashley Kay-Marie Tank. The 35-year-old is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say she also uses the last names Axtwell and Coffman.
Springfield police describe Tank as approximately 5′01″ tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she’s in the Greene County area, but she also has connections in Bolivar and Fair Grove.
Ashley Tank has the following tattoos on her body:
Left wrist - hand prints/wings
Right wrist - foot prints/partial wing
Right collar bone - “with every breath” and birds
Right foot - scroll
Tailbone - butterfly, tribal
Left pinky - “promise”, birds
Left ring finger - “Tank”
Left hand/thumb - cross
Left arm - “Garrett” w/arrow and “$”
Left hand - cross w/ geometric shapes/symbols
Left arm - “Gabriella & Abbygail”, infinity symbol, arrows
Right arm - “Anthony & Joshua” w/ infinity symbol, arrows
If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.
