CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

Springfield police say 35-year-old Ashley Tank also has connections in Bolivar and Fair Grove.
By Maria Neider
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Ashley Kay-Marie Tank, 35 Photo: May 2022
Ashley Kay-Marie Tank, 35 Photo: May 2022(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is Ashley Kay-Marie Tank. The 35-year-old is wanted on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Detectives say she also uses the last names Axtwell and Coffman.

Springfield police describe Tank as approximately 5′01″ tall, 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Detectives believe she’s in the Greene County area, but she also has connections in Bolivar and Fair Grove.

Ashley Tank has the following tattoos on her body:

Left wrist - hand prints/wings

Right wrist - foot prints/partial wing

Right collar bone - “with every breath” and birds

Right foot - scroll

Tailbone - butterfly, tribal

Left pinky - “promise”, birds

Left ring finger - “Tank”

Left hand/thumb - cross

Left arm - “Garrett” w/arrow and “$”

Left hand - cross w/ geometric shapes/symbols

Left arm - “Gabriella & Abbygail”, infinity symbol, arrows

Right arm - “Anthony & Joshua” w/ infinity symbol, arrows

If you’ve seen this woman, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

