Doctors warn of spike in seasonal allergies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many have started to suffer from seasonal allergies.

Doctors say the leading cause for those late-summer sneezes is ragweed. The flowering plant produces allergic reactions, like a runny nose and itchy eyes. Experts say it may also intensify symptoms for people with breathing problems like asthma.

Over-the-counter remedies like nasal sprays and antihistamines can help. Doctors say the best approach is to limit your exposure to ragweed pollen.

“Ragweed typically likes to pollinate most frequently in the morning, so if you could travel most often towards the afternoon rather than the morning, that would really help,” said Dr. Daiyoon Lee of Mercy. “And always keeping the windows shut throughout.”

A few other tactics physicians recommend are showering after you’ve been outdoors to wash off any pollen you’ve picked up and vacuuming your carpet and curtains at least once a week.

