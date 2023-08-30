Gov. Parson celebrates entertainment tax credits, says St. Louis can’t pass gun control ‘You gotta follow the law’

By Jon Kipper
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri is getting into the business of music and movies as Governor Mike Parson ceremonially signed bills Tuesday that aim to bring more concerts to the state and to make it easier to film movies or television shows.

An event was held at Gateway Studios, a music rehearsal venue and production company that is currently under construction. The event drew state and local lawmakers to Chesterfield.

“You know, a lot of states we are competing with now, we need to be competing with them on every stage you can, and I think this is a perfect example on how you compete,” said Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson told the media afterward that the diverse state can be a perfect set for any type of movie, whether it be in rural areas, Branson or downtown St. Louis.

“You have all the makings of anything you want to do in the film industry today when you see that, and I think to come here. One, it’s cheaper to do business here than a number of other states,” said Parson.

The idea behind the bill is to give businesses like Gateway Studios the ability to spend more money, using tax credits, to cut as much as 30% off their expenses.

Those credits could also be used for movies made in Missouri or big concert tours.

“When you have these big concerts come here, it’s a big show, and when the NFL Draft was here, $164 million in one day, I mean those are the kind of investments you’re looking for to have these events,” said Parson.

First Alert 4 also took the chance to ask Parson about St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ plan to ban semi-automatic rifles and kids from obtaining guns.

“It’s not about I come out opposed to it. I just basically say you gotta follow the law, and the law says you cannot do that,” said Parson.

Parson was alluding to the same state law that Attorney General Andrew Bailey cited as reasoning for why any gun control from the city or St. Louis County would be illegal.

Parson also said he believes SLMPD Chief Robert Tracy and Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore are moving the city in the right direction, and the city needs to catch criminals, not pass gun control.

“That’s very confusing for the people. I think it’ll be challenged very quickly and the thing about it is we just gotta find ways to reduce crime,” said Parson.

State Senator Doug Beck of St. Louis County said he also isn’t sure any gun reform would be allowed by state law.

“I wish we could because I truly think that at the end of the day, when you see the shootings that happened just yesterday in the county and every day in the city that we need to do something,” said Beck.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

