Post-pandemic Medicaid enrollment guidelines impact many in southwest Missouri

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of Missourians, with half of them being children, lost Medicaid coverage in June. It comes after Missouri’s first round of eligibility checks following the pandemic. The decision impacted many in the Ozarks.

In Missouri, children make up half of those who lost Medicaid enrollment, according to the Keiser Family Foundation. It says the vast majority lost due to procedural reasons, which means the state couldn’t verify whether they were eligible to keep their Medicaid insurance.

“When patients are checking in, we’re verifying their Medicaid is not active,” said Emma Sorrell, practice manager with Mercy in Mountain Grove. “We are seeing it on a day-to-day basis. Patients are getting to the clinic and getting frustrated because they don’t realize that their Medicaid is not active anymore.”

Emma Sorrell, with Mercy in Mountain Grove, says the clinic offers other options to help people who lost coverage.

“We’re in a rural community and have a lot of patients that don’t have insurance,” said Sorrell. “Medicaid was active for them during the pandemic, and now they’re worried about multiple bills coming in.”

Additionally, non-profits like the Ozarks Food Harvest are also seeing the effects.

“Just looking at June, we served about 70,000 people in just that month alone,” said Jordan Browning with Ozark Food Harvest. “Demand is very high.”

June also correlates to the same month Missourians were dropped from Medicaid enrollment.

Browning says he sees the impact on people who turn to the agency for help.

“We’re seeing increased childcare costs, housing costs, as well as increased food costs,” said Browning. “All of those coming together can dramatically drive up demand for food here in southwest Missouri.”

He says agencies out in rural areas are especially feeling the pinch.

“We’re seeing agencies across the board, especially in our more rural areas, saying that they are going to need more food products just because they are seeing such an increased demand that they have never seen before,” said Browning.

If you want to check and see if you are enrolled in Medicare, you have several options:

Call the Social Security Administration:

Visiting your local Social Security Administration office

Call the Social Security Administration

Check with your healthcare provider about additional financial help

